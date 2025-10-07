Company Directory
Deloitte
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • Tax Accountant

  • Greater Los Angeles Area

Deloitte Tax Accountant Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

Tax Accountant compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Deloitte totals $65.5K per year for L1. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $204K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Average Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$65.5K
$65.5K
$0
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Deloitte, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Accountant offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Tax Accountant at Deloitte in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $306,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deloitte for the Tax Accountant role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $131,250.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Deloitte

Related Companies

  • Bain
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • Ernst and Young
  • Kimley Horn
  • LEK
  • See all companies →

Other Resources