Auditor compensation in India at Deloitte ranges from ₹1.01M per year for L1 to ₹2.93M per year for L3. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
₹1.01M
₹938K
₹0
₹75.2K
L2
₹1.53M
₹1.34M
₹0
₹190K
L3
₹2.93M
₹2.53M
₹0
₹403K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Deloitte, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)