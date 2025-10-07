Auditor compensation in Canada at Deloitte ranges from CA$66K per year for L1 to CA$80.4K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$63.2K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Deloitte's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
CA$66K
CA$64.8K
CA$0
CA$1.1K
L2
CA$74.6K
CA$73.9K
CA$0
CA$704.5
L3
CA$80.4K
CA$80K
CA$0
CA$422.7
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
