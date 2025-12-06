Company Directory
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$10.2K - $12K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$9K$10.2K$12K$12.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Dell Technologies sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,116,763. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is ₹786,590.

Other Resources

