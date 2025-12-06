Company Directory
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Project Manager Salaries

Project Manager compensation in Taiwan at Dell Technologies ranges from NT$1.28M per year for L6 to NT$2.41M per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.18M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$41.7K
$40.7K
$0
$953
L7
$78.7K
$76.2K
$0
$2.5K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Dell Technologies in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,324,374. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Project Manager role in Taiwan is NT$1,197,973.

