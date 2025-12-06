Company Directory
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Management Consultant Salaries

Management Consultant compensation in Ireland at Dell Technologies totals €118K per year for L9. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Dell Technologies in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €123,567. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Management Consultant role in Ireland is €88,715.

