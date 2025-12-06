Company Directory
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Industrial Designer Salaries

The average Industrial Designer total compensation in Singapore at Dell Technologies ranges from SGD 43.4K to SGD 60.8K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$36.4K - $42.3K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
$33.6K$36.4K$42.3K$47K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Industrial Designer at Dell Technologies in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 60,774. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Industrial Designer role in Singapore is SGD 43,410.

Other Resources

