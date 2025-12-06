Company Directory
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in United States package at Dell Technologies totals $95K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Median Package
company icon
Dell Technologies
Data Analyst
San Jose, CA
Total per annum
$95K
Level
Senior Business Analyst
Base salary
$92K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Dell Technologies?
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Dell Technologies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $118,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Data Analyst role in United States is $97,000.

Other Resources

