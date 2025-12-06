Business Analyst compensation in United States at Dell Technologies ranges from $72.9K per year for L5 to $152K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst I
$72.9K
$69.3K
$0
$3.7K
Business Analyst II
$102K
$102K
$0
$0
Senior Business Analyst
$105K
$102K
$0
$3.3K
Principal Analyst
$139K
$131K
$0
$8.2K
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
33.3%
YR 1
33.3%
YR 2
33.3%
YR 3
At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)
33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)
