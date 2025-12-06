Company Directory
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Accountant Salaries

Accountant compensation in United States at Dell Technologies totals $112K per year for L7. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dell Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/6/2025

Average Total Compensation

$105K - $123K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 3 More Levels
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Dell Technologies, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)



Included Titles

Technical Accountant

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Dell Technologies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $136,305. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dell Technologies for the Accountant role in United States is $97,860.

