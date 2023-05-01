Company Directory
Dejero
Dejero Salaries

Dejero's salary ranges from $80,249 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $106,300 for a Technical Account Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dejero. Last updated: 8/9/2025

$160K

Project Manager
$88.8K
Software Engineer
$80.2K
Technical Account Manager
$106K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Dejero is Technical Account Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $106,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dejero is $88,819.

