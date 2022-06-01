Company Directory
Deepgram
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Deepgram Salaries

Deepgram's salary ranges from $139,300 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in United States at the low-end to $172,480 for a Software Engineer in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Deepgram. Last updated: 8/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Human Resources
$143K
Marketing
$155K
Product Manager
$166K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Software Engineer
$172K
Solution Architect
$139K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Deepgram is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,480. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Deepgram is $154,770.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Deepgram

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Tesla
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources