Datacom Salaries

Datacom's salary ranges from $39,640 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in New Zealand at the low-end to $195,975 for a Solution Architect in Australia at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $51K
Business Analyst
$99K
Customer Service
$50.3K

Information Technologist (IT)
$95.3K
Project Manager
$84.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$39.6K
Solution Architect
$196K
Technical Programme Manager
$159K
FAQs

Datacomで報告された最高給の職種はソリューションアーキテクト at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$195,975です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Datacomで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$89,777です。

