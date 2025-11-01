Company Directory
Databricks
Databricks Human Resources Salaries

The median Human Resources compensation in United States package at Databricks totals $292K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Databricks
Human Resources
San Francisco, CA
Total per annum
$292K
Level
hidden
Base salary
$184K
Stock (/yr)
$108K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Databricks?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Databricks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $1,075,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Databricks for the Human Resources role in United States is $184,000.

