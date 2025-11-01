Company Directory
Databricks
Databricks Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in United States at Databricks ranges from $237K per year for L3 to $529K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $236K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
Data Scientist
$237K
$148K
$68.5K
$20.6K
L4
$174K
$174K
$0
$0
L5
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
Staff Data Scientist
$529K
$256K
$248K
$25K
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Databricks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $833,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Databricks for the Data Scientist role in United States is $150,000.

Other Resources