Business Operations Manager compensation at Databricks totals $235K per year for L6. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$235K
$149K
$64K
$22.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)