Databricks
Databricks Business Operations Manager Salaries

Business Operations Manager compensation at Databricks totals $235K per year for L6. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$196K - $237K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$181K$196K$237K$252K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$235K
$149K
$64K
$22.5K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Databricks sits at a yearly total compensation of $252,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Databricks for the Business Operations Manager role is $180,525.

Other Resources