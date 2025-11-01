Company Directory
Databricks
Databricks Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in United States at Databricks ranges from $102K to $145K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Databricks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$116K - $137K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$102K$116K$137K$145K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Databricks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Technical Accountant

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Databricks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $144,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Databricks for the Accountant role in United States is $102,060.

