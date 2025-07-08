Company Directory
DASA
DASA Salaries

DASA's salary ranges from $7,744 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Argentina at the low-end to $100,500 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DASA. Last updated: 10/17/2025

Accountant
$79.7K
Administrative Assistant
$7.7K
Data Scientist
$34.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Information Technologist (IT)
$26.1K
Software Engineer
$101K
The highest paying role reported at DASA is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DASA is $34,334.

Other Resources