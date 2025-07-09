Company Directory
Danieli
Danieli Salaries

Danieli's salary ranges from $7,874 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Vietnam at the low-end to $58,935 for a Electrical Engineer in Italy at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Danieli. Last updated: 9/8/2025

Electrical Engineer
$58.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$10.2K
Software Engineer
$7.9K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Danieli is Electrical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $58,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Danieli is $10,200.

Other Resources