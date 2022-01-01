Company Directory
Danaher
Danaher Salaries

Danaher's salary ranges from $36,717 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $218,500 for a Product Manager in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Danaher. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $219K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $115K
Accountant
$217K

Biomedical Engineer
$88.3K
Business Analyst
$106K
Business Development
$137K
Data Science Manager
$149K
Data Scientist
$195K
Financial Analyst
$151K
Hardware Engineer
$64.9K
Human Resources
$142K
Information Technologist (IT)
$72K
Marketing
$199K
Optical Engineer
$181K
Product Designer
$141K
Project Manager
$115K
Sales
$78.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$36.7K
Solution Architect
$60.1K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Danaher, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (25.00% annually)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Danaher is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $218,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Danaher is $137,460.

Other Resources