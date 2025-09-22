Company Directory
Dalet
Dalet Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Israel package at Dalet totals ₪212K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Dalet's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/22/2025

Median Package
Dalet
Senior DevOps Engineer
Tbilisi, TB, Georgia
Total per annum
₪212K
Level
L3
Base salary
₪212K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
7 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Dalet?

₪565K

FAQ

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ Software Engineer ที่ Dalet in Israel อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₪254,232 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Dalet สำหรับตำแหน่ง Software Engineer in Israel คือ ₪211,860

