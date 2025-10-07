D2L Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Waterloo Region

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Waterloo Region at D2L ranges from CA$94.7K per year for L2 to CA$143K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Waterloo Region package totals CA$104K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for D2L's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Software Developer I ( Entry Level ) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L2 Software Developer II CA$94.7K CA$91.1K CA$1K CA$2.6K L3 Senior Software Developer I CA$102K CA$95.2K CA$3.4K CA$3K L4 Senior Software Developer II CA$143K CA$125K CA$7.7K CA$10.1K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

