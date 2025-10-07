D2L Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at D2L ranges from CA$71.7K per year for L1 to CA$143K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$97.8K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for D2L's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Software Developer I ( Entry Level ) CA$71.7K CA$70.4K CA$308.6 CA$1K L2 Software Developer II CA$95.7K CA$91.7K CA$1.1K CA$2.9K L3 Senior Software Developer I CA$97.9K CA$93K CA$2K CA$2.9K L4 Senior Software Developer II CA$143K CA$125K CA$7.7K CA$10.1K View 2 More Levels

