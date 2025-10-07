Company Directory
Cybage Software
Cybage Software Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India package at Cybage Software totals ₹1.36M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cybage Software's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

₹1.36M
L2
₹1.36M
₹0
₹0
8 Years
8 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Cybage Software in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,527,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cybage Software for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹641,728.

