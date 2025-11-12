Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at CVS Health ranges from $113K per year for L1 to $153K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$113K
$107K
$1.3K
$4.5K
L2
$121K
$113K
$0
$7.5K
L3
$153K
$133K
$0
$20K
L4
$153K
$134K
$0
$18.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
