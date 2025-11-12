CVS Health Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at CVS Health ranges from $113K per year for L1 to $153K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $113K $107K $1.3K $4.5K L2 Senior Software Engineer I $121K $113K $0 $7.5K L3 Senior Software Engineer II $153K $133K $0 $20K L4 Lead Software Engineer $153K $134K $0 $18.7K View 2 More Levels

+ $58K + $89K + $20K + $35K + $22K Don't get lowballed

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at CVS Health ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.