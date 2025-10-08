CVS Health Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at CVS Health ranges from $112K per year for L1 to $197K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $121K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $112K $107K $0 $5.4K L2 Senior Software Engineer I $122K $113K $48 $8.5K L3 Senior Software Engineer II $140K $129K $0 $11K L4 Lead Software Engineer $160K $147K $3.8K $9.4K View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

