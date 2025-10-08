UX Designer compensation in United States at CVS Health ranges from $120K per year for Product Designer to $140K per year for Senior Product Designer II. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $145K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Product Designer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
Senior Product Designer I
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.3K
Senior Product Designer II
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.8K
Lead Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
