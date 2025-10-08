Health Informatics compensation in United States at CVS Health ranges from $137K per year for Data Scientist to $286K per year for Lead Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $164K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$137K
$128K
$0
$9.4K
Senior Data Scientist I
$169K
$155K
$0
$13.9K
Senior Data Scientist II
$176K
$161K
$0
$15.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$211K
$186K
$5.9K
$19.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
