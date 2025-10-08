Health Informatics compensation in New York City Area at CVS Health ranges from $141K per year for Data Scientist to $282K per year for Lead Director. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $165K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
