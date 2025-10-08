Company Directory
CVS Health
CVS Health Health Informatics Salaries in Hartford & New Haven Area

The median Health Informatics compensation in Hartford & New Haven Area package at CVS Health totals $210K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
CVS Health
Principal Data Scientist
Hartford, CT
Total per annum
$210K
Level
P5
Base salary
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at CVS Health?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Health Informatics at CVS Health in Hartford & New Haven Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $292,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CVS Health for the Health Informatics role in Hartford & New Haven Area is $237,000.

Other Resources