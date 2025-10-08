Health Informatics compensation in Greater Boston Area at CVS Health ranges from $134K per year for Data Scientist to $217K per year for Lead Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in Greater Boston Area package totals $202K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CVS Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$134K
$126K
$0
$8K
Senior Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$217K
$188K
$12.5K
$16.5K
