Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cvent totals $164K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $161K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cvent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$164K
$149K
$2.5K
$12.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
