Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cvent ranges from $105K per year for Software Engineer I to $163K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $114K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cvent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.5K
Software Engineer II
$117K
$110K
$0
$6.2K
Senior Software Engineer
$155K
$144K
$0
$11K
Lead Software Engineer
$163K
$153K
$0
$10.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
