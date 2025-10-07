Company Directory
Cvent
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • India

Cvent Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in India

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Cvent ranges from ₹1.97M per year for Software Engineer II to ₹3.28M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.83M.

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.97M
₹1.75M
₹70.4K
₹146K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.28M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹490K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Cvent?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Cvent in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,887,417. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cvent for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,114,682.

Other Resources