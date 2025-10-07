Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Cvent ranges from ₹1.97M per year for Software Engineer II to ₹3.28M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.83M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cvent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹1.97M
₹1.75M
₹70.4K
₹146K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.28M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹490K
Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
