Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cvent ranges from $108K per year for Software Engineer I to $147K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $111K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cvent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$108K
$103K
$0
$4.3K
Software Engineer II
$121K
$113K
$0
$8K
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$147K
$131K
$2K
$14K
|No salaries found
