Cruise Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cruise ranges from $188K per year for L3 to $459K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $225K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cruise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L3 Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $188K $139K $35K $13.9K L4 Senior Software Engineer I $267K $179K $58.1K $29.2K L5 Senior Software Engineer II $351K $200K $137K $14.8K L6 Staff Software Engineer $459K $228K $164K $67.5K View 3 More Levels

$160K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Cruise, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly ) Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.

What's the vesting schedule at Cruise ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.