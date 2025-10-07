Machine Learning Engineer compensation in United States at Cruise ranges from $345K per year for L4 to $724K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $569K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cruise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$345K
$200K
$117K
$28.1K
L5
$471K
$223K
$207K
$41K
L6
$724K
$263K
$401K
$59.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cruise, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.