Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Cruise ranges from $223K per year for L3 to $684K per year for L7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $359K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cruise's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L3
$223K
$149K
$51.1K
$22.4K
L4
$324K
$188K
$80.5K
$54.7K
L5
$467K
$214K
$206K
$46.5K
L6
$546K
$252K
$235K
$58.4K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cruise, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Cruise has a program called Recurring Liquidity Opportunity (RLO) to give employees liquidity on their private stock which is bought back by General Motors and other partners.