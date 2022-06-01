Company Directory
Critical Mass
Critical Mass Salaries

Critical Mass's salary ranges from $20,895 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Costa Rica at the low-end to $167,160 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Critical Mass. Last updated: 9/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $50.8K
Marketing
Median $68K
Product Designer
Median $69.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
Business Analyst
$44.1K
Data Science Manager
$162K
Data Scientist
$20.9K
Recruiter
$167K
Software Engineering Manager
$87.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Critical Mass is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $167,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Critical Mass is $68,717.

