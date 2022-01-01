Company Directory
Criteo
Criteo Salaries

Criteo's salary ranges from $44,704 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Spain at the low-end to $686,000 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Criteo. Last updated: 9/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $65.7K
L3 $83.1K
L4 $109K
L5 $157K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Research Scientist

AI Researcher

Data Scientist
L2 $71.2K
L3 $73.2K
Product Manager
Median $92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Sales
Median $139K
Business Development
$686K
Customer Service
$57.6K
Customer Success
$76.4K
Data Analyst
$56.2K
Human Resources
$203K
Information Technologist (IT)
$96.2K
Management Consultant
$92.5K
Marketing
$182K
Program Manager
$170K
Project Manager
$44.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Solution Architect
$110K
Technical Account Manager
$76.6K
Technical Program Manager
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Criteo is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $686,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Criteo is $94,505.

Other Resources