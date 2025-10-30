Company Directory
CRISIL
CRISIL Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in India package at CRISIL totals ₹1.09M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for CRISIL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Median Package
CRISIL
Research Analyst
Bombay, MH, India
Total per annum
₹1.09M
Level
L01
Base salary
₹989K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹98.9K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at CRISIL?
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at CRISIL in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,787,842. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CRISIL for the Financial Analyst role in India is ₹1,087,588.

