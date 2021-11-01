CrimsonLogic Salaries

Company Directory
CrimsonLogic's salary ranges from $57,900 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $76,199 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CrimsonLogic. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $76.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $76.2K
Data Analyst
$57.9K

FAQ

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en CrimsonLogic es Gerente de Producto con una compensación total anual de $76,199. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en CrimsonLogic es $76,051.

