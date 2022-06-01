Company Directory
Cricut
Cricut Salaries

Cricut's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $266,325 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cricut. Last updated: 9/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $150K
Data Analyst
$109K
Data Science Manager
$266K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

55 23
55 23
Data Scientist
$118K
Marketing
$115K
Product Designer
$141K
Product Manager
$190K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cricut is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cricut is $141,290.

