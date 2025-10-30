Company Directory
Cresta
Cresta Recruiter Salaries

The median Recruiter compensation in Canada package at Cresta totals CA$396K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Cresta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Median Package
Cresta
Recruiter
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$396K
Level
L3
Base salary
CA$146K
Stock (/yr)
CA$249K
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
10 Years
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Cresta, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Cresta in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$406,005. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cresta for the Recruiter role in Canada is CA$395,539.

Other Resources