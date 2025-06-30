Company Directory
Creditas
Creditas Salaries

Creditas's salary ranges from $42,915 in total compensation per year for a Technical Programme Manager at the low-end to $114,447 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Creditas. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $47.5K

Back-End Software Engineer

Product Manager
$114K
Technical Programme Manager
$42.9K

FAQs

Creditasで報告された最高給の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$114,447です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Creditasで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$47,491です。

