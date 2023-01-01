Credit Agricole Salaries

Company Directory
Credit Agricole's salary ranges from $30,815 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $191,100 for a Investment Banker at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Credit Agricole. Last updated: 9/12/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $70.1K
Software Engineer
Median $44.9K
Business Analyst
$45.5K

Business Development
$40.4K
Human Resources
$35.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$180K
Investment Banker
$191K
Legal
$79.5K
Product Manager
$127K
Project Manager
$62.5K
Sales
$30.8K
Solution Architect
$47.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Credit Agricole is Investment Banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $191,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Agricole is $54,842.

