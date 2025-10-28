Company Directory
Continental
Software Engineer compensation in Hungary at Continental ranges from HUF 15.17M per year for Software Engineer to HUF 19.75M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Hungary package totals HUF 16.75M.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 15.17M
HUF 15.05M
HUF 0
HUF 127K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.75M
HUF 18.93M
HUF 0
HUF 817K
Staff Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Latest Salary Submissions
What are the career levels at Continental?

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Machine Learning Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Continental in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 23,500,421. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Continental for the Software Engineer role in Hungary is HUF 16,750,059.

