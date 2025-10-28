Software Engineer compensation in Hungary at Continental ranges from HUF 15.17M per year for Software Engineer to HUF 19.75M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Hungary package totals HUF 16.75M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Continental's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Software Engineer
HUF 15.17M
HUF 15.05M
HUF 0
HUF 127K
Senior Software Engineer
HUF 19.75M
HUF 18.93M
HUF 0
HUF 817K
Staff Software Engineer
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
HUF --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title