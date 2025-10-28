Company Directory
Continental
Continental Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Germany package at Continental totals €78.4K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Continental's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Median Package
Continental
Product Manager
Hannover, NI, Germany
Total per annum
€78.4K
Level
E13
Base salary
€77K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€1.3K
Years at company
5 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Continental?
+€50.5K
+€77.4K
+€17.4K
+€30.5K
+€19.1K
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Continental in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €104,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Continental for the Product Manager role in Germany is €77,043.

