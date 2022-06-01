Company Directory
Constellation Software
Constellation Software Salaries

Constellation Software's salary ranges from $47,076 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $142,509 for a Programme Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Constellation Software. Last updated: 11/18/2025

Product Manager
Median $97.1K
Software Engineer
Median $65K
Business Analyst
$47.1K

Business Development
$82.6K
Marketing
$116K
Marketing Operations
$58.8K
Product Designer
$54.9K
Programme Manager
$143K
Sales
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.8K
Venture Capitalist
$80.6K
The highest paying role reported at Constellation Software is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $142,509. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Constellation Software is $82,626.

