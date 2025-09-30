Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area at Comcast ranges from $206K per year for L4 to $278K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area package totals $265K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Comcast's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$206K
$153K
$34.7K
$17.9K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$248K
$183K
$37.5K
$27.5K
L7
$243K
$198K
$6K
$39.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
15%
YR 1
15%
YR 2
15%
YR 3
15%
YR 4
40%
YR 5
At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
15% vests in the 1st-YR (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 2nd-YR (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 3rd-YR (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 4th-YR (15.00% annually)
40% vests in the 5th-YR (40.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Comcast, RSU + Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)